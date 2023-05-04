Deals: Save $519 on refurb M1 iMac, OtterBox 15% off sale, Star Wars Day savings, more

Happy May the 4th! While you’ll find all of the best Star Wars Day deals rounded up courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys, the team also has some other notable discounts from the Apple side of the Galaxy. On tap today, you can save $519 on a refurbished M1 iMac while OtterBox celebrates the galactic holiday with a 15% off sitewide sale on its Star Wars iPhone 14 cases. And this Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables rounds out the savings with a drop down to $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $519 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac

Woot’s latest Apple sale is now going live today, with a collection of certified refurbished iMacs getting the spotlight. Our favorite of the batch drops Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac down to $980 for the elevated 8-core GPU configuration. Normally selling for $1,499, today’s offer arrives at the best price we’ve ever seen in one of seven colors. It’s $519 off in total, and clocks in at $20 below our previous mention.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

OtterBox takes 15% off its galaxy of Star Wars iPhone 14 cases

OtterBox is celebrating May the 4th today with a limited-time series of deals across a collection of its in-house Star Wars cases. Covering your iPhone, Galaxy handset, and so much more with iconic stylings from our favorite galaxy, you’ll be able to save 15% on everything found on this landing page. Free shipping across the board. Our favorite price cut is on this incredible Retro Star Wars iPhone 14 Case at $55.21. Normally fetching $65, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside a new all-time low. These styles have largely been excluded from sitewide sales in the past, with today’s offer in particular landing as a rare chance to save. Covering your iPhone 14 series handset in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. There’s of course the Star Wars theming that makes this all the more exciting.

Available for all of the iPhone 14 models and far more, there are plenty of unique styles of OtterBox’s Symmetry case up for grabs as part of the sale. The deals will only be live through the end of the day, so if you want to lock-in the 15% savings, it’s best to act now. These are some of our favorites:

Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables hits $80

Anker today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its popular power strips. Available in a variety of form-factors, everything ships free across the board with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch also happens to be one of Anker’s latest, with its new 100W Charging Station dropping down to $80. Marking one of the first discounts yet since launching earlier in the spring, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low tracked once before in a 1-day Gold Box sale.

Anker’s new 100W charging station not only has enough juice to handle your entire desk setup, but also some novel features that let it stand out from other models in the lineup. There’s notably six full AC outlets around the base, as well as a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side. Though above that is the real highlight, with a pair of retractable USB-C cables built into the power strip that share a 100W output to MacBooks, iPads, and other devices.

