Apple Learning Coach program expanding to 12 more countries; US applications re-open

Apple is entering its second year of offering its Learning Coach program. Apple Learning Coach is a free training opportunity for educators who want to discover the best ways to leverage Apple’s technology in the classroom.

The program launched in the United States last spring, and today Apple says that over 1900 educators have participated so far.

Apple Learning Coach was first unveiled in March 2022 alongside plans for Apple’s Education Community hub. After graduating 1600 educators from the program, Apple invited the next round of teachers in the US to participate in the fall.

Apple is opening the next round of Learning Coach applications for educators in the US today.

“Applications for the current cohort close on May 30, 2023,” Apple says. Once accepted, the program runs from June through September. “If accepted into the Apple Learning Coach program, the time commitment for completing the certification course is estimated at 43.5 hours over a four‑month period, including a one-hour virtual kickoff and two days of virtual workshops with Apple Professional Learning Specialists.”

Educators interested in participating can learn more and apply here. For educators outside of the United States, Apple plans to expand Learning Coach to 12 more countries this year.