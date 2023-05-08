 Skip to main content

Apple Learning Coach program expanding to 12 more countries; US applications re-open

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 8 2023 - 8:16 am PT
0 Comments

Apple is entering its second year of offering its Learning Coach program. Apple Learning Coach is a free training opportunity for educators who want to discover the best ways to leverage Apple’s technology in the classroom.

The program launched in the United States last spring, and today Apple says that over 1900 educators have participated so far.

Apple Learning Coach was first unveiled in March 2022 alongside plans for Apple’s Education Community hub. After graduating 1600 educators from the program, Apple invited the next round of teachers in the US to participate in the fall.

Apple is opening the next round of Learning Coach applications for educators in the US today.

“Applications for the current cohort close on May 30, 2023,” Apple says. Once accepted, the program runs from June through September. “If accepted into the Apple Learning Coach program, the time commitment for completing the certification course is estimated at 43.5 hours over a four‑month period, including a one-hour virtual kickoff and two days of virtual workshops with Apple Professional Learning Specialists.”

Educators interested in participating can learn more and apply here. For educators outside of the United States, Apple plans to expand Learning Coach to 12 more countries this year.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Education

Education
Apple Learning Coach

Apple Learning Coach

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.