iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could see delay over upgraded 48MP camera

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max got a major camera upgrade with a 48MP main sensor and earlier this year, analyst Jeff Pu said he expected that would trickle down to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. While Apple is believed to still be planning on that upgrade, there is the possibility of a camera component issue causing a delay for the more affordable iPhone 15 models.

Writing for Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu put out his May analyst newsletter this morning that includes his latest expectations about the iPhone 15 lineup.

Seen by 9to5Mac, the report reiterates some predictions we’ve heard from Pu (and others), including titanium for the 15 Pro models, periscope telephoto lens coming to the 15 Pro Max, the reversal on solid-state buttons, and the 48MP camera landing on the more affordable iPhone 15 devices.

Watching for iPhone 15/15 Plus delay

However, for the 15 and 15 Plus, Pu says that his recent information suggests there could be some challenges for Apple getting the camera components needed to deliver the smartphones on time.

Specifically, the stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) for the 48MP camera on the 15 and 15 Plus is where Pu says he’ll “continue to monitor the risks of producion [sic] schedule.”

But until he gets more definitive information, Pu still expects the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will launch alongside the 15 Pro and Pro Max in September this fall.

Pu’s newsletter also reiterates USB-C arriving on the full iPhone 15 lineup along with the A17 chip being reserved for the Pro models while the 15 and 15 Plus adopt the A16 that launched with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Finally, Pu expects storage capacities to remain the same for the iPhone 15 smartphones at 128, 256, and 512GB with just the Pro models offering the highest 1TB option.

