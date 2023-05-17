Tap to Pay rolls out to Australia – Westpac and Tyro first, more to follow

Apple’s Tap to Pay service is rolling out to Australia, following last month’s expansion into Taiwan. The service allows small business to accept contactless payments without the need for a payment terminal.

Westpac and Tyro Payments are supporting Tap to Pay from today, while four more payment platforms will offer the facility “in the coming months” …

Tap to Pay

Small businesses have been using small tap to pay terminals for contactless payments for some years now. While these are compact and inexpensive, Tap to Pay makes the process even easier by using your iPhone both to enter the transaction details and to act as the payment terminal, thanks to the NFC chip.

Apple first announced the service in February of last year, launching it first in the US with Stripe. Since then, other payment platforms have come on board. Ayden launched Tap to Pay in July, Square in September, sales platform Wix in March of this year, and home renovation platform Houzz joining the party last month with a version aimed at tradespeople.

International rollout

Apple began the international rollout of the payment-processing solution in April, with Taiwan first in line.

China Trust Bank and TapPay will be the first platforms to provide support for Apple’s Tap to Pay in Taiwan for their customers, which includes Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Taxi. According to the company, Taipei Fubon Bank will also provide support for Tap to Pay later this year.

The iPhone maker has today announced its launch in a third country, Australia. Contactless payments are ubiquitous in the country, and Apple says the service will be used by businesses of all sizes.

Apple today introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone in Australia, empowering local businesses of any size to accept in-person contactless payments on iPhone. From small to medium-sized businesses — including tradies and market stall holders — to large retailers and hospitality groups, merchants in Australia can now use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

Apple Pay lead Jennifer Bailey said that the country was a nation of entrepreneurs.

“Australia is a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators, and small and medium-sized businesses are at the heart of the country’s workforce, employing millions of Australians. Now, with Tap to Pay on iPhone it’s easier than ever for businesses of any size to seamlessly accept contactless payments using only their iPhone, wherever they do business,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “The convenience of Tap to Pay on iPhone empowers Australian businesses to offer easy, secure, and private contactless payment experiences to their customers, and help them run and grow their business.”

The company today updated its Tap to Pay microsite with current and upcoming payment platforms:

United States

Taiwan

Australia

Westpac

Tyro

ANZ Worldline (Coming soon)

Stripe (Coming soon)

Till Payments (Coming soon)

Zeller (Coming soon)