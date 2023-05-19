iPhone 14’s satellite texting leads rescuers to group of teens stranded in Santa Paula Canyon

Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature has once again come to the rescue of a group of stranded and missing hikers. According to the Upper Ojai Search and Rescue team in Ventura County, California, a group of 10 missing hikers turned to the iPhone 14’s satellite communication features to contact first responders, including sharing their location.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

The rescue occurred last Friday, May 12. The group of 10 teens, all of whom were between 16 and 18 years old, were approximately four miles into the Santa Paula Canyon. They’d been hiking for around three hours when they found themselves lost and stranded at the “Last Chance” area of the canyon.

According to officials, the group was “not prepared for the hike” and hadn’t brought things like food, water, flashlights, and other necessary supplies for this type of hike. As reported by NBC News, Ventura County Sheriff Deputy Mackenzie Spears said that most of the group was wearing T-shirts and shorts. The group was forced to “scramble” at many points throughout the hike as they encountered “multiple water crossings.”

When they found themselves lost four miles into the trail, the group attempted to contact first responders to seek help, but they realized they didn’t have any cell service. One of the members of the group, however, had an iPhone 14 with Apple’s new Emergency SOS via satellite feature.

The group was then able to communicate with first responders via text message. They shared their location and other details of their situation. The text messages were received around 8 p.m. on Friday, and search and rescue teams were dispatched by 8:30 p.m.

The team hiked four miles deep into the canyon and located the 10 missing hikers at 11:15 p.m. They provided the group with water, food, and lighting equipment. Together, they made the hike back, and the teens were reunited with their families and guardians. No one in the group required any medical attention.

“This was our first chance to interface with the new iPhone technology, and it’s a game changer,” said Bill Slaughter of the Ventura County Search and Rescue team. The team is made up entirely of volunteers and spends an average of 4,000 hours per year on searches, rescues, training, and public events. According to the group, last week’s rescue was the “biggest group we’ve rescued in a while.”

Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite is available on all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The feature is available in 14 countries: the United States, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Australia, and New Zealand.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon