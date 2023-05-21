Yes, Instagram is down [Update: It’s back]

If you’re having trouble using Instagram this evening, you’re not alone. Instagram is currently down for users around the world, with the app showing an error message saying that it failed to update the home feed with new posts and stories.

Update: Crisis over. Instagram is back online. Enjoy your Sunday Scaries.

Yes, Instagram is down

The Instagram outage appears to have started just before 6 p.m. ET in the United States. Reports of the outage are spiking on the aggregator website Downdetector. Users are taking to other social networks, such as Twitter, to report that Instagram is currently down.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the outage in a statement to The Verge, saying that the company is working to bring the service back online as quickly as possible.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

When users open the Instagram app on iPhone, they’re presented with a cached version of their Instagram feed. Attempting to refresh the feed, however, results in an error message: “Couldn’t refresh feed.” On the web, trying to access Instagram yields a completely blank page.

