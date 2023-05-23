Apple Watch Pride band for 2023 now available

Apple unveiled the 2023 design of its annual Pride Apple Watch band earlier this month. Starting today, the Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to take home.

The vibrant colors of this year’s Pride Edition Sport Band “symbolize the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community,” says Apple.

Featuring a joyful design, the Pride Edition Sport Band incorporates a full range of vibrant colors to celebrate the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the colors of the core Pride flag, black and brown symbolize marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, as well as those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Light blue, pink, and white honor trans and nonbinary people.

While the band style is that of the original Sport Band, this Apple Watch strap has another unique touch in addition to its colorful design. The stainless steel pin that secures the strap in place features a “Designed with pride in California” engraving.

Apple Watch Pride bands have come in many designs and styles over the years. The 2023 Pride Edition Sport Band comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. Each are available to purchase for $49. There’s also a huge variety of third-party Pride bands for Apple Watch that let you add flare for less.

Apple also recently released its 2023 Pride edition watch face for Apple Watch. Available for free, this year’s watch face complements the design of accompanying watch band with floating colorful shapes. Check out our hands-on with the new watch face here. You can also celebrate Pride on iPhone with the newly released custom wallpaper to match.