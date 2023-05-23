Proton encrypted email, calendar, storage, VPN, and all future services are now family-friendly

Following up on debuting its end-to-end encrypted password manager beta last month, Proton is out today with a new offering for families. The new Proton Family plan gives access to all of the company’s services – and all future services – for up to six people with 3TB of secure storage, VPN, and more.

Proton announced the new plan in a blog post this morning:

Today, we’re introducing Proton Family, our all-in-one plan to protect your family’s privacy. When you’re a parent, you do everything you can to prepare for the unexpected and keep your family safe. But extending this protection online is difficult unless you’re particularly tech-savvy — until now. The Proton Family plan lets you protect your loved ones by giving them access to all Proton services and premium features. Up to six family members share 3 TB of storage space, and everyone gets their own encrypted email address, calendar, secure storage for their files, and VPN to browse securely.

Proton Family features

Works for up to six family members

3 TB of storage space to share to start and 20 GB of bonus storage every year

Proton Mail, Proton Drive, Proton Calendar, and Proton VPN with all their premium features

Coming soon: Proton Pass, our new password manager

The paid versions of all new privacy services we release in the future

Price: $29.99/month, $23.99/month when paying for 12 months upfront, or $19.99/month when paying for 24 months upfront

New Proton customers can sign up directly to Proton Family and existing customers can upgrade their account to the new family plan.

Proton has a comprehensive guide to Get started with Proton Family and it recently also launched its “Easy Switch” tool to migrate from Gmail to Proton.