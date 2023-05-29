 Skip to main content

Color MagSafe chargers prototyped by Apple, but seemingly abandoned

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 29 2023 - 5:38 am PT
Color MagSafe chargers | Prototypes shown

Apple offers color-coded MagSafe cables, to match its MacBook finishes, and also tested out color MagSafe chargers, likely to match iPhone colors.

However, while the company got as far as making at least one prototype, it appears that it decided against offering them for sale …

Kosutami collects Apple prototypes, and rare Apple products, and recently got hold of a MagSafe charger in a Starlight color.

Recently got some prototype and information. It shows that the MagSafe charger used to have colored version, just like their MagSafe MacBook Charging cable – but with more saturation. (Also tried on the unreleased Magic Charger.)

But if you were hoping that this means you’ll soon be able to buy one, the information Kosutami has suggests that you’ll be out of luck. In a follow-up to his tweet, he emphasizes that Apple seemingly abandoned the plan at the prototype stage.

There is some good news on the iPhone MagSafe charging front, though. We learned last week that Apple is supporting the latest Qi wireless charging standard, Qi2, starting with the upcoming iPhone 15. This means that you’ll be able to charge at 15w with all QI2-compatible chargers, not just official MagSafe ones.

So if you do want a color MagSafe charger, you’ll soon be able to buy a third-party one which is fully compatible with Apple’s own charging pucks.

