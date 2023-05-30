Deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now $99 off, iPad mini 6 from $400, Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $20, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now up for grabs following the holiday weekend. Available this time around, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to the all-time low for one of the first times at $1,000. You can also save up to $109 on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at the best prices of the year to pair with the very first offer on Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp at $136. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

All-time low returns to Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

Complementing the other iPad discounts from earlier in the week, Amazon today is now shining the spotlight on Apple’s latest flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Delivering the first chance to save in nearly two months, today’s offer lands just after seeing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro arrive on the iPadOS App Store. Marking down the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration to $1,000, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,099 going rate. It amounts to $99 off and is now returning to the all-time low for one of the first times. It clocks in at $49 under our previous mention, as well.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over in our coverage.

Save up to $109 on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6

After seeing the flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro go on sale for one of the best prices yet, the savings today are journeying over to the opposite end of the iPadOS spectrum. Amazon is now giving you a chance to save on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6, with the Wi-Fi 64GB model dropping down to $400. Across both Space Gray and Purple styles, today’s offer drops down from the usual $499 going rate in order to land at the best price of the year. These $99 in savings have only been bested back in the fall of last year when the all-time low discount landed at $1 less. Those who need additional storage will find the 256GB iPad mini 6 at $540 after dropping from $649 to a new low.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Philips Hue’s new portable Go Table Lamp sees first discount

Last fall, Philips Hue refreshed one of its most popular form-factors with an entirely new design. The Philips Hue Go was already a favorite for its portable design, and now the company has brought those same perks to a desk lamp design. The new Philips Hue Go Table Lamp drops down to $136. It normally sells for $160 and on top of falling to a new all-time low, is also the very first chance to save.

Bringing an untethered design to your desk and more, the Philips Hue Go Lamp ditches the orb-like build we’ve seen in the past for a more traditional upright look. It still sports the usual Color Ambiance lighting tech, with onboard Bluetooth meaning you can use this with Alexa and Assistant out of the box. Throw in Zigbee compatibility for HomeKit support, which rounds out the package on top of an IP54 water-resistance rating and 48-hour battery life.

Then don’t forget that Woot is ending the month by discounting a collection of other Philips Hue lights. Ranging from staples in any HomeKit setup to lamps with addressable RGB lighting, edison-style bulbs, and accessories, all of the prices start from $20. They’re some of the best prices yet, too.

