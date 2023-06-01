 Skip to main content

Get a free McChicken with $1 Apple Cash purchase, here’s how

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 1 2023 - 12:15 pm PT
Earlier this spring we saw Apple and McDonald’s team up to offer free McNuggets with an Apple Pay promo. Now the pair are back this time with a slight tweak – use Apple Cash via Apple Pay for at least a $1 purchase and get a free McChicken sandwich. Here’s how it works.

Apple and McDonald’s have launched the free McChicken promo for the first week of June. Apple announced the deal in an email to users today:

Spend $1 or more with Apple Cash using Apple Pay in the McDonald’s app to get a free McChicken, through June 7.

As before, with the generous $1 minimum, that means you could just grab a drink or fries and get the free McChicken as your entree.

However, there are a couple of other small requirements:

  • McDonald’s locations do have to be “participating” restaurants
  • You’ll need to select the offer in the “Deals” section of the McDonald’s iOS app and make sure you’ve opted-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

And don’t forget, it’s not just Apple Pay, you’ll need to pay with an Apple Cash balance with Apple Pay in the McDonald’s app 😁.

If you need to add some money to your Apple Cash balance, head on your iPhone to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Apple Cash > Add Money.

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

