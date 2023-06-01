No Man’s Sky Mac launch boosts expectations of Reality Pro support

Hello Games founder this week tweeted two Apple emoji, interpreted as potentially teasing two upcoming announcements. A No Man’s Sky Mac app was promised at last year’s WWDC, and has today launched. That accounts for one Apple emoji.

The second one is widely assumed to relate to No Man’s Sky landing on the upcoming Reality Pro headset …

No Man’s Sky Mac launch

This was originally promised for the end of 2022. The company didn’t hit that deadline, but The Verge reports that the Mac version of the popular science fiction game launches today.

No Man’s Sky is touching down on Macs starting today. Hello Games announced that the space adventure is available for Mac users on Steam now (it’ll be free if you already own the PC version), while the game will be coming to the Mac App Store “shortly.” The studio says the game will be “available on any Mac with Apple silicon” and will also be playable on “Intel-based Macs with a Core i5 processor.”

Hello Games says Mac users can explore and build, alone or with others.

EXPLORE in an infinite universe. Be the first to land on beautiful, unknown planets teeming with life. Survive hazardous environments, where alien civilizations seek their fortune and outlaws take it by force. BUILD anywhere, on any planet. Team up to build anything from small outposts to complex multi-planet colonies. Farm for resources, hire helpers, or build a mobile base in your freighter. MULTIPLAYER: Explore, Build and Survive Together. Experience up to 32 player multiplayer when you summon the social hub, the Space Anomaly, from anywhere in the universe. Form a group, go on inter-galactic missions together or visit each other’s bases.

Reality Pro support anticipated

No Man’s Sky is already available in VR form on both PlayStation and PC platforms, so at this point it would be surprising if it wasn’t going to come to Apple’s Reality Pro headset, too.

After today’s Mac launch, that second Apple emoji also strongly supports an announcement on Monday, with many suspecting that No Man Sky will be one of the key demos during the Reality Pro presentation.

Given Apple’s seemingly modest interest in gaming beyond iOS, some have wondered how much of a gaming focus Reality Pro will have. Apple featuring No Man’s Sky could offer reassurance to gamers that the company at least sees it as an important part of the mix.