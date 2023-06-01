Oppo MR headset announced just days before Reality Pro – but only for developers

Just a few days before Apple officially unveils Reality Pro, an Oppo MR headset has been announced – but it will only be available in China, and is aimed solely at developers.

The Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition has the same mixed-reality (MR) focus, reflected in the name, and the company’s long-term goal is very much in line as that rumored for Apple Glasses …

Oppo MR headset

Oppo announced the product at the Augmented World Expo.

This state-of-the-art mixed reality (MR) device is equipped with the latest technology inside and out, offering an ideal environment for advanced developers to create and showcase exciting MR experiences […] Powered by the Snapdragon® XR2+ platform, OPPO MR Glass is equipped with OPPO’s proprietary SUPERVOOC fast charging and heart rate detection function that open doors to a variety of new applications. Built with skin-friendly material, OPPO MR Glass is equipped with Binocular VPT (Video Pass Through) technologies, dual front RGB cameras, pancake lenses, as well as 120Hz high refresh rate.

Oppo is candid about the fact that nobody yet knows how to turn mixed reality (a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality) into a compelling pitch to consumers.

To drive innovation in MR applications, the OPPO MR Glass will be made available as an official Snapdragon Spaces developer kit in China to help attract more developers to the field and push the boundaries of XR technology.

Oppo Air Glass, the longer-term vision

As CNBC reports, the company is equally frank in admitting that its own take on the Apple Glasses vision – the Oppo Air Glass prototype shown off last year – isn’t a consumer-ready product.

Xu admits that for mixed reality “to be a real product or a successful product a lot of things still need to get improved,” including the technology and applications. . “Everybody wants to do AR because it has huge potential but the technology is not there yet, it may be several years away,” Xu said.

But the company also shares Apple’s reported belief that the future potential is immense. It was reported back in 2019 that Apple execs believe that the tech will replace smartphones.

Longer-term, Apple believes this type of device will eventually replace smartphones, execs telling the team this will happen ‘in roughly a decade.’

Oppo shares this belief.

Oppo is bullish on the future of mixed reality and sees it as the next computing platform after the smartphone. “It has the potential to become a new computing platform,” Xu Yi, director of XR technology at Oppo told CNBC.

Apple will unveil Reality Pro at the WWDC keynote on Monday.