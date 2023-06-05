Apple’s Back to School deals expected to start this week after new Macs announced at WWDC

Apple’s seasonal Back to School deals promotion is expected to start later this week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The Apple Store Back to School deal usually includes a bundling of a $50-$150 gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad, or other Apple device.

It usually starts in June or early July, ahead of the fall school term for students at college and university.

Given it doesn’t start this promotion until mid-June anyway, it makes sense for the company to wait until after all the WWDC announcements. At 10 AM PT today, Apple is expected to announce several new Macs as part of the WWDC keynote. This includes a long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air, and spec bump updates to the Mac Studio (featuring M2 Max and M2 Ultra Apple Silicon chips). There is also ongoing speculation about the fate of the Mac Pro. The 15-inch Air and refreshed Mac Studio models are expected to go on sale imminently.

However, the mere fact that the Back to School promo is launching afterwards does not necessarily mean that the new Macs will be included in the promo as eligible purchases. Sometimes, latest-generation devices do not make the cut for Apple Store Back to School.

It is possible though that the prices of current Macs in the line are adjusted after today, perhaps making the 13-inch MacBook Air a little bit cheaper for students to buy in the first place, with the introduction of a larger size. Right now, Apple still keeps the M1 MacBook Air in the lineup because of the higher starting price of the M2 MacBook Air. We’ll have to wait for the keynote later to know for sure what is happening to the lineup.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for full coverage of all the announcements from WWDC 2023. As well as new Macs, expect to hear about iOS 17, and the other Apple operating systems, as well as the highly-anticipated unveiling of the long-gestating Apple AR/VR headset device, running ‘xrOS’.