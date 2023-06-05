Apple reputation rating No. 10 in new poll; Meta and Twitter in bottom 10

Apple’s reputation is rated No. 10 in a new poll of the best-known US brands, while social networks Meta and Twitter come in the bottom 10 – not far ahead of The Trump Organization’s last place.

Poll company Harris has been using the same methodology for 24 years now, asking a large, nationally representative sample of Americans to name the two brands they consider to have the best reputation, and the two they consider to have the worst …

A partnership with Axios saw it rebranded as the Axios Harris Poll.

Outdoor clothing company Patagonia took first place, ahead of Costco, John Deere, Trader Joe’s, and Chick-fil-A. The top 10 were rounded out by Toyota, Samsung, Amazon, USAA, and Apple.

Apple reputation rating

Apple scored 80.6 out of 100, compared to Patagonia’s 83.5, and climbed from 11th place last year.

The poll then asks consumers to score their selected brands on a range of scales, with Apple scoring best on products and services, and worst on citizenship, with character and ethics also weak.

The detailed ratings show the company’s position in the rankings, and its scores out of 100.

No. 19: Character 76.9

No. 2: Trajectory 84.4

No. 23: Trust 79.7

No. 9: Culture 80.8

No. 27: Ethics 77.6

No. 39 Citizenship 73.0

No. 4: Vision 84.0

No. 7: Growth 83.4

No. 3: Products & Services 85.1

Meta and Twitter among worst

Meta and Twitter are among the worst of the 100 brands:

No. 96: Meta

No. 97: Twitter

The brand found to have the worst reputation was The Trump Organization, with a score of 52.9.

Photo: Apple Central World, Bangkok/Foster+Partners