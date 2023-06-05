iOS 17 locks access to your Safari private browsing tabs behind Face ID auth

With iOS 16, Apple made it so that Hidden album in Photos could be automatically locked from prying eyes with Face ID. With iOS 17, that privacy is now extended to Safari too with Private Browsing.

The Safari UI is slightly redesigned so the Private Browsing section is now available with a swipe in the Tabs screen. But visibility of your Private Browsing tabs will be redacted by default with a message saying “Private Browsing is Locked”.

In order to see your Private Browsing tabs, the user must authenticate with biometrics — Face ID or Touch ID. After biometrics are successfully authenticated, the tabs are revealed.

As soon as you switch out of the Private Browsing section back to your normal Tabs, it locks again and authentication is again required to reveal them.