Apple officially drops M2 13-inch MacBook Air price

Alongside the 15-inch MacBook, Apple has announced a price drop for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.

While the larger MacBook Air starts at just $100 above the previous 13-inch $1199 MacBook Air price, Apple is dropping the smaller M2 MacBook Air price by $100.

The M1 MacBook Air remains $999, but you can often find it discounted to $$799.

The M2 13-inch MacBook Air now goes for $1099, while the new and larger version goes for $200 more at $1299.

