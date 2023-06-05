Apple officially drops M2 13-inch MacBook Air price

Alongside the 15-inch MacBook, Apple has announced a price drop for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.
While the larger MacBook Air starts at just $100 above the previous 13-inch $1199 MacBook Air price, Apple is dropping the smaller M2 MacBook Air price by $100.
The M1 MacBook Air remains $999, but you can often find it discounted to $$799.
The M2 13-inch MacBook Air now goes for $1099, while the new and larger version goes for $200 more at $1299.
Read more about the all-new 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air here.
