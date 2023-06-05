 Skip to main content

Microsoft 365, including Outlook and Word, goes offline for thousands

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 5 2023 - 6:00 am PT
Microsoft 365, the popular productivity suite used by millions worldwide, is currently experiencing a temporary service disruption.

The service, which includes cloud access to Word and Outlook, is offline for more than 15,000 users based on DownDetector.com reports from users.

The outage hit just as the work week started across the United States.

The service disruption appears to be ongoing. Snow day at the office for thousands? Good excuse to skip work and follow our WWDC 2023 Apple event coverage.

What's coming? Apple's first mixed reality headset, 15-inch MacBook Air, iOS 17, and much more

