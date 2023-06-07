13-inch M2 MacBook Air hits $999 in Wednesday’s best deals, Belkin 15W MagSafe charger $109, more

WWDC week is now halfway over, but the Apple deals are still flowing. On tap today for Wednesday, we’re tracking the best price of the year on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999. Now more affordable than ever, the most popular macOS machine is $100 off the recently-updated MSRP. Those looking to try out StandBy in iOS 17 are also in luck today, with Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger landing at an all-time low of $109. Plus, Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip are now an even better buy at $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at best price of the year

Earlier this week, Apple paired its reveal of the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with the news that it would be lowering the price on the existing 13-inch model. Now resting with a $1,099 price tag, we’re tracking the best price of the year on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB at $999 courtesy of B&H. Delivering $100 in savings, this is marking a new 2023 low while beating the past few mentions by an extra $1.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. The new, larger MacBook won’t be launching until next week, but you can go pre-order it now on Amazon.

Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is perfect for StandBy at $109 low

Perfect for trying out the new StandBy mode in iOS 17, Amazon is now offering the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $109. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is landing at the best price this year following a $35 discount. This clocks in at $3 under our previous mention, as well. On top of being the best price of the year, this is also landing at a new all-time low from Amazon period.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review. It’s a great way to put your iPhone to the test with the new smart hub-style StandBy features that just launched in the first iOS 17 beta, too.

Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip now an even better buy at $30

The best price of the year is arriving on the popular and now even more affordable Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds. Dropping down to $30 courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer lands well below our previous mention. Typically fetching $70, the black style is now $40 off and beating the price cuts found on the other colors by an extra $19. It’s a new 2023 low in the process too and one of the lowest offers of all-time.

Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those spring workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect. And at today’s price, these are some of the best values out there for a pair of earbuds in the Apple ecosystem, especially with the built-in W1 chip.

