ChatGPT for iOS adds Siri & Shortcuts support, and proper iPad app – as it faces lawsuit

ChatGPT for iOS has been given an update, adding support for both Siri and Shortcuts. It also now allows drag-and-drop for the first time.

In other ChatGPT news, the unreliability of the AI’s output has been highlighted a number of times, including its propensity to make up citations – and that has now gotten the chatbot into legal trouble …

Engadget reports on the new features.

OpenAI has announced a few new updates for its iOS app, including Shortcuts integration. Now you can create a ChatGPT prompt in Shortcuts and save it as a link between the AI tool and different apps. For example, ask ChatGPT to answer a problem or look up a fact and then message the response to your friend or save it as a note. You can also now ask Siri to bring up ChatGPT or create these Shortcuts. ChatGPT for iOS already utilizes OpenAI’s Whisper speech recognition for voice input, with Siri further expanding its accessibility.

Drag-and-drop support has also been added, allowing you to more easily move the chatbot’s output into other apps.

But for me the best part of the update is that the iPad app is now, well, an iPad app. Previously it was only an iPhone app that ran on the iPad, with 2010 vibes. Now, though, it allows true full-screen usage on the iPad.

Chatbot sued for defamation

ChatGPT is known for making up both scientific and legal citations, and this has now gotten developer OpenAI into legal hot water. Bloomberg Law reports that the company is facing a lawsuit for its bot making up a fake embezzlement case.

OpenAI LLC is facing a defamation lawsuit from a Georgia radio host who claimed the viral artificial intelligence program ChatGPT generated a false legal complaint accusing him of embezzling money. Mark Walters said in his Georgia state court suit that the chatbot provided the false complaint to Fred Riehl, the editor-in-chief of the gun publication AmmoLand, who was reporting on a real life legal case playing out in Washington state. Riehl asked ChatGPT to provide a summary of Second Amendment Foundation v. Ferguson, a case in Washington federal court accusing the state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson of abusing his power by chilling the activities of the gun rights foundation. However, ChatGPT allegedly provided a summary of the case to Riehl that said the Second Amendment Foundation’s founder Alan Gottlieb was suing Walters for “defrauding and embezzling funds” from the foundation as chief financial officer and treasurer.

It’s believed to be the first such case, though an Australian mayor did previously threaten to sue over ChatGPT falsely saying that he’d been convicted of bribery.

Photo: Zac Wolff/Unsplash