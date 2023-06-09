Here’s how to install the tvOS 17 beta on your Apple TV

A range of valuable upgrades come with tvOS 17 from a redesigned Control Center, FaceTime on the big screen, native VPN support, the ability to find the Siri Remote, and more. Follow along for how to install tvOS 17 beta on your Apple TV.

Apple gave some stage time to tvOS 17 during its packed WWDC keynote to unveil the improvements and made the first developer beta available shortly after.

Apple says the new changes and improvements with tvOS 17 will “make Apple TV 4K even more enjoyable, interactive, and fun for the whole household.”

How to install tvOS 17 beta

The first tvOS 17 developer beta is available now and for first the first time, Apple has made the developer beta free with no-cost Apple Developer access.

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV Click down and choose System Select Software Updates Now choose Get Beta Updates Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you’re not seeing the beta option show up and try again Select tvOS 17 Developer Beta Now you can install the beta 😁

In my case, I was already on the tvOS 16 Developer Beta. To see the tvOS 17 Developer Beta, I had to turn off beta access, turn it back on, then the tvOS 17 Beta option appeared.

Are you testing out or planning to test out the tvOS 17 beta? What are you most excited about with the major update? Share your thoughts in the comments!

