Darkroom photo and video editor gets integration with Leica FOTOS app

If you’re fortunate enough to shoot with a Leica camera, and use the popular Darkroom photo and video editor app on iPhone or iPad, the company today announced good news for you: It now integrates with the Leica FOTOS app.

The integration creates a seamless and wireless transition from camera to editing in Darkroom, and you can also now choose your app icon …

We’ve long described Darkroom as one of the easiest to use photo editors.

One of the best things about Darkroom is that the app is extremely intuitive and easy to use, even if you are not a professional photographer. The app comes integrated with the iCloud Photo Library, so you don’t have to waste time selecting and importing the photos you want to edit. With Darkroom, you can adjust the brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows, color temperature, and other details of the photos you’ve already taken. In fact, the app also lets you edit videos and even Live Photos. In addition, you’ll also find a curve editor, watermark options, advanced support for RAW photos, and even integration with the Halide app.

Darkroom version 6.4 now integrates with Leica FOTOS.

If you’re a Leica photographer, your mobile photography just got a major boost with our new integration with the official Leica FOTOS app, available today on iOS and iPadOS. As admirers of Leica’s passion for creating unique images and commitment to quality and expert craftsmanship in both digital and analog cameras, we are honored to collaborate with them to provide an even better mobile photography workflow for photographers. The Leica FOTOS app on iPad and iPhone now also allows for a seamless photo editing process. Photos captured with a Leica camera can be easily and wirelessly transferred to your Apple device’s photo library and edited using Darkroom’s powerful tools in one continuous flow. To celebrate the occasion we also included three new app icon variants available to our Darkroom+ members for their textural enjoyment: Red Dot pays homage to the craft of Leica, Highlight pairs with our previously released Shadow, and Macintosh is a nostalgic and skeuomorphic nod to the granddad of modern computing.