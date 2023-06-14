Wednesday’s best deals: 15-inch M2 MacBook Air $1,234, M2 iPad Pro $99 off, MagSafe gear, more

Halfway through the work week, our friends at 9to5Toys are now back with all of today’s best discounts. After seeing Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air begin shipping yesterday, the savings are getting even better with a drop down to $1,234. That’s joined by some of the best prices yet on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $99 off, which is joined by iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 MagSafe car chargers from $34. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air now shipping at $1,234

Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air officially began shipping yesterday, and the launch savings are live. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now drop the entry-level 256GB configuration down to $1,234. That’s $65 off the usual $1,299 going rate and landing as an extension of the retailer’s first chance to save. This is also the only offer we’ve seen outside of Apple’s direct edu pricing on the most affordable model of Apple’s new release, while clocking in at $16 below the original pre-launch offer. Those who need extra storage can also save $49, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,450. In either case, deliver is set for just a day after the Tuesday, June 13 launch.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now runs Final Cut Pro

Not to let Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook take all of the spotlight, Amazon is offering discounts across much of the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro lineup. Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience is now down to some of the best prices yet, and the lowest of the year starting at $1,000 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. It automatically drops in price at checkout from the usual $1,099 going rate and matches our previous mention. On top of being the best discount of the year, it comes within just $1 of the all-time low last set back in December of last year’s holidays season.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 MagSafe car chargers start at $34

Amazon today is now discounting two of iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 accessories for only the second time. Now landing at new all-time lows, the savings start with the new Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount at $64. Saving you $11 from the usual $75 price tag it just launched with earlier in the spring, today’s offer is now marking the best discount ever at $1 under our previous mention. Arriving as iOttie’s most capable MagSafe car mount yet, the brand starts its latest release off with a dashboard design. It has a suction cup base that adheres to your car and features a swivelling base with adjustable telescoping arm. Affixed to the end is the actual MagSafe mount, which is seeing a big upgrade over previous chargers from iOttie. It now comes equipped with what the brand calls CryoFlow cooling, helping keep your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets running cooler while charging with the 7.5W magnetic Qi pad. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too.

On the more affordable side of the new debuts, the iOttie Velox Mini Mount brings much of the same MagSafe features to your car in a more compact design. It normally sells for $40, but is now dropping to the all-time low of $34 courtesy of Amazon. This is $1 below our original mention, too. The mount trades in the more flexible design of its dashboard counterpart above, instead opting to rely on an air vent mount design. This lets it rest on any ride’s air vent to position your iPhone 14 within view of the road. It sports 7.5W charging feature, though you will have to supply your own USB-C car charger.

