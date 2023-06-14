Head off-grid this summer with BLUETTI’s AC180 Portable Power Station

If you want to enjoy the great outdoors and make memories without worrying about staying powered this summer, take BLUETTI’s new AC180 Portable Power Station with you on your adventures.

BLUETTI AC180

The new BLUETTI AC180 is compact and portable, so it’s perfect for off-grid camping and short trips. It delivers 1800 W of continuous AC power to satisfy most power needs, and it features a Power Lifting Mode to boost the AC output up to 2700 W. It also connects to a smart app for ease of use, and you’re covered with a five-year warranty.

That means you can run such high-wattage appliances as hair dryers, kettles, and heaters on the AC180 with confidence, and it can also power multiple devices such as laptops, phones, mini-fridges, and slow cookers simultaneously.

When it’s time to charge it up again, you have choices: you can use a 1440 W AC outlet to charge 0-80% in just 45 minutes; a 500 W max solar power option in around three hours to full charge; a 12 V (under 11 hours) or 24 V (under six hours) car input; or a generator using a 1440 W AC input in under two hours.

It’s also pretty neat that the AC180 can be used with expansion batteries – the B80 (806 Wh), the B230 (2048 Wh), and the B300 (3072 Wh) – to ensure a continuous power source of up to 4,224 Wh, which just extends your powered-up outdoor fun. When purchasing the AC180+B230 or AC180+B300 bundle, you will receive the P090D to DC7909 External Battery Connection Cable, valued at US$89.00, as a free gift.

When you get home, the AC180 will have your back if the power goes out – 17 hours of running a refrigerator or 26 hours of running a fan before you need to recharge, anyone? You can rest easy, knowing that your food will be kept cold and you’ll be kept cool.

The AC180’s 1152 Wh (36 Ah) lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery will deliver 3,500+ cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI is committed to sustainability, offering quality green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. BLUETTI products are available in more than 70 countries and are trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online.

Follow BLUETTI on Twitter here.

Photos: BLUETTI