Following WhatsApp, Instagram is now rolling out its ‘Channels’ feature globally

Earlier this month, WhatsApp announced its new “Channels” feature, which for those who use Telegram, works pretty much the same as it lets users broadcast messages to many other people. And Meta seems to really believe in this feature, as the company is now rolling out Instagram Channels globally to users.

Instagram Channels

As announced by the company in a blog post, Broadcast Channels on Instagram will now be available globally. Previously, the feature was available to a small number of users in some locations like India and Brazil. And just like on WhatsApp, these channels can be used to quickly spread messages to other people on the social network.

“Today we’re expanding Instagram broadcast channels globally, giving millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale,” Meta details. “We’re also highlighting a few channels that are live in India already, which you can choose to join.”

According to Meta, the broadcast channels are a “one-to-many messaging tool” that creators can use to share text, video, and photos with all their followers at once. It also supports voice notes and polls, so you can interact with your audience. Only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.

Meta explains that once a creator gets access to broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. While anyone can access a channel’s content, only those who follow it will receive notifications about new content.

In addition to the global expansion of Instagram Channels, Meta is also announcing new collaborative tools for creators on Instagram. In order to get the new features, make sure you have the latest version of the Instagram app installed on your device.

📣 Broadcast Channels Launch 📣



Today we’re expanding Instagram broadcast channels globally.



We’re also starting to test these new Channels features:

– Questions

– Channels Tab in Inbox

– Moderators

– Expiring Channels

– Share to Stories pic.twitter.com/vVOIzze6kX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 15, 2023

Read also