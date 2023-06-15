Steam app for macOS updated with hardware acceleration for better performance

As Apple has been trying to show that macOS is a platform for gaming, many developers have also been showing interest in the platform. Now Steam has announced an important update for its Mac app, which now supports hardware acceleration – and that should enable better performance when users are browsing through Steam’s catalog of games.

Steam app gets hardware acceleration support on macOS

As announced by the company in a blog post, the latest update to the Steam app is based on a new framework, which allows the app to offer the same features across different platforms. The interface has also been refreshed to look more modern, including updated dialogs, menus, and fonts. But that’s not all.

According to Steam, the app now supports hardware acceleration on both macOS and Linux. Users will notice “snappier animations, scrolling, and more responsive UI” when using the app. The update will make Steam even more enjoyable on these operating systems.

Steam is also improving its notification system and introducing a redesigned in-game overlay with a new toolbar and more customization options. Users can also write notes about the games they’re currently playing and pin those notes to be overlaid in the game, even in full screen. “This feature is perfect for keeping track of progress or guides while in-game,” Steam explains.

The update comes after Apple announced new tools that will let developers easily port Windows games to macOS. The new tools are part of macOS Sonoma, which will be released to the public this fall. Check out this 9to5Mac article for more details on how Apple’s Game Porting Toolkit works.

As for the Steam app update, it’s now available to all users. You can find the full release notes here.

H/T: Kevin

