Deals: Apple Watch Ultra from $730, iPad mini 6 $109 off, Anker MagSafe chargers from $110, more

All of today’s best deals are now starting off the new work week by discounting Apple Watch Ultra styles from $730. Across all three of the different band designs, the savings land alongside iPad mini 6 lows at $109 off. Just be sure to prepare for iOS 17 launching this fall by scoring the perfect StandBy companion with one of Anker’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers from $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra styles start at $730

Amazon is now offering every Apple Watch Ultra model for $749 or less. Across all three styles of the new flagship wearable, the Ocean, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop bands are all on sale from the usual $799 price tags. Things start off with the Ocean Bands at $730. That’s $69 off the usual $799 price tag and marking the second-best we’ve seen. Other styles that we outline below are also trending at $749 each, too. We’ve seen models go for as low as $702 in the past, but that was on very limited color and band selections. So if you’ve been waiting to bring a specific configuration to your wrist without paying full price, your chance is finally here.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

Anker’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers are perfect StandBy companions

Last week, we took a hands-on look at Anker’s new MagGo 15W charger. The spoiler for our review is that it’s the perfect StandBy companion on a budget, and today that’s even more the case thanks to a discount at Amazon. Dropping down lower than we’ve seen before, the new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger lands at $110. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at $30 in savings while beating our previous mention by $7. It’s one of the first discounts so far and a new all-time low, too. Anker’s newest multi-device charging station is ready to handle your entire Apple everyday carry with a spot for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The star of the show is the 15W MagSafe charger, which arrives at a slight angle for propping up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Then there’s an Apple Watch puck hanging off the side that can refuel your wearable at 5W speeds. And lastly, packed into the unique triangular design is a 5W pad for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Earlier this year, we also took a hands-on look at the very first addition to Anker’s stable that packs 15W charging speeds. Its first true MagSafe stand packs much of the same geometric design as the lead deal, but swaps out the triangle for a cube build. There’s also much of the same support for three devices, with one notable improvement in support for increased Apple Watch fast charging speeds. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review walks you through the whole experience and how it compares to the discounted solution above.

Best of all, now this model too is on sale. Also courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront, its 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Cube Charger hits $127. That’s 15% off the usual $150 price tag. It’s the second-best price to date, too. This charger offers some better power tech than its triangular counterpart, and with that comes an extra $18 you’ll have to spend to bring it to your desk or nightstand.

iPad mini 6 runs iPadOS 17 with Apple Pencil 2 at $109 off

Since Apple rolled out Final Cut Pro for its M1/M2 iPad lineup, we’ve been focusing a lot on the more capable tablets in the lineup. But for those who want something a bit more portable, there’s nothing that comes close to offering the iPad mini experience. On sale right now courtesy of Amazon, the retailer’s best prices are live for some of the first times. Leading the way, the Wi-Fi 256GB iPad mini 6 is now down to $540. Available in two styles, pricing lands at $109 off the usual $649 price tags. You’re looking at a match of the all-time low for only the second time ever, and the best in over a month. Plus, the 64GB model sells for $400 from its usual $499 going rate.

Packed into the compact 8.3-inch design, Apple has still managed to deliver a compelling iPadOS experience with its latest iPad mini 6. All of the staples you’d expect from the higher-end side of the stable makes the cut, including a Retina display backed by Apple Pencil 2 integration, support for iPadOS 17 coming this fall, USB-C charging, and more. It does ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID in the power button, while the hold device is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro review: Another great do-it-all gaming headset option [Video]