Stuck in a podcast bubble? Apple Podcasts just made discovering new shows much easier

Ever get stuck in a podcast bubble? Apple Podcasts search just got a big refresh that helps surface great shows from the vast catalog through new subcategories. Apple is also adding new ways to discover podcasts by language and more.

The first big change is the addition of nine subcategories that are being elevated in the Apple Podcasts app. Each subcategory is linked below and presented alongside the Search field on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV starting today.

Each subcategory is supported by charts of the top 200 episodes and top 200 shows in the US, and Apple is giving some love to other search aspects as well.

All 19 categories and these nine subcategories have been refreshed with new artwork and recommendations. These include Apple Podcasts Essentials — all-time favorite podcasts for each category curated by our global editorial teams — along with easy to navigate rows for charts and additional subcategories.

Apple will also actively promote podcasts and creators from popular categories within the catalog:

Select categories, including Comedy, Society & Culture, Sports, and True Crime, will also regularly showcase New & Noteworthy shows, standout Shows of the Month, Featured Channels and Creators, and Global Highlights with popular shows from around the world.

And lastly, Apple Podcasts users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia will find a new Podcasts by Language block on the search panel.

“Podcasts by Language features recommendations for some of the most popular languages in these markets with support for over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean,” say Apple. “For example, a U.S. listener can easily explore podcasts in Arabic, Chinese, French, and Spanish while a U.K. listener can explore podcasts in Dutch, Italian, and Portuguese.”

Other markets will find a new Podcasts in English block next to search in Apple Podcasts. These changes are live now for Apple’s Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Later this year, Apple Podcasts will see enhancements to Now Playing and Queue, refreshed artwork layouts, new search filters, Apple Music Radio subscriptions, and much more as part of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.