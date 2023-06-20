This Mac app lets you keep track of your day’s progress – if you can handle it

There are a lot of apps that help us organize our tasks and improve our workflow. But what if you could keep track of exactly how much time is left in your day? That’s exactly what the app “Day Progress” tries to do. It’s a really simple idea but is at the same time important for those who really take productivity seriously.

Day Progress

Developed by Sindre Sorhus, Day Progress aims to help users see how much time is left in their day at a glance. The app runs in the macOS Menu Bar, so it’s always visible to the user. When you open it for the first time, you can set when your day starts and ends. After that, you’ll see an icon in the Menu Bar showing the progress of your day.

By clicking on the icon, you get exactly how much time is left until the end of your day at work or school. But if you prefer, you can add the remaining time right next to the icon in the Menu Bar. “Use this as a visual cue to stay motivated and manage time more efficiently,” says the developer.

There are some customization options available. For example, you can choose between different icons, such as a pie chart or a progress bar. You can also toggle the text between percentage or hours and minutes left until the end of your day. There’s also an option to launch Day Progress automatically at login every time you turn on your Mac.

For some people, Day Progress can end up being an anxiety trigger – and I believe this would be my case. But at the same time, I know some people who would be happy to have an app like this.

Try it now for free

If you’re curious about Day Progress, the good news is that the app is completely free – so you can try it out right now. Day Progress is available on the Mac App Store and requires a Mac running macOS 13.3 or later.

What do you think about the app? Would you be willing to constantly see how many hours are left before your day ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.