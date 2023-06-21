 Skip to main content

What is Apple’s most popular Mac? Here’s the latest data

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 21 2023 - 7:00 am PT
2 Comments
Apple's most popular Mac

CIRP has released its latest report today on the Mac lineup. Looking at the mix of models owned by customers, the research found some interesting results for the most popular Mac, the mix of ownership between entry-level to pro models, and more.

As we saw in CIRPs last survey on the same topic, Apple’s MacBooks remain the primary driver of its computer sales. In the new report, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro made up 77% of the company’s computer sales while the desktop models only accounted for 23%.

Per CIRPs numbers, the MacBook share of Macs increased 3% from 74% last fall to 77% in the 12 months ending March 2023.

For what’s most popular between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, you’d think it’s the more affordable Air. Apple’s SVP of hardware engineering even shared during the WWDC23 keynote that the MacBook Air is the “most loved Mac” and “the world’s best-selling laptop.”

However, CIRP’s results showed 43% of respondents saying they had a MacBook Pro with 34% reporting they had a MacBook Air.

CIRP usually conducts its surveys in the US, so it’s possible stateside Apple customers skew toward MacBook Pro making it more popular in this report. But of course, Apple has the full data on Mac sales, so we can take its word that the MacBook Air is the most popular Mac in the big picture.

And with Apple releasing the 15-inch MacBook Air, its popularity will almost certainly grow now that customers don’t have to step up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro for a large screen.

Table 1: Mac Model Mix (twelve months ended March 2023)

For the rest of CIRP’s results, iMac took 10% of the total, Mac Pro had 9%, Mac mini took 3%, and Mac Studio had 1%.

That also seems curious – particularly Mac Pro with almost the same share of Mac sales as iMac and Mac Studio at just 1%.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
CIRP

CIRP

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12