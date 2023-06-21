What is Apple’s most popular Mac? Here’s the latest data

CIRP has released its latest report today on the Mac lineup. Looking at the mix of models owned by customers, the research found some interesting results for the most popular Mac, the mix of ownership between entry-level to pro models, and more.

As we saw in CIRPs last survey on the same topic, Apple’s MacBooks remain the primary driver of its computer sales. In the new report, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro made up 77% of the company’s computer sales while the desktop models only accounted for 23%.

Per CIRPs numbers, the MacBook share of Macs increased 3% from 74% last fall to 77% in the 12 months ending March 2023.

What’s the most popular Mac in 2023?

For what’s most popular between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, you’d think it’s the more affordable Air. Apple’s SVP of hardware engineering even shared during the WWDC23 keynote that the MacBook Air is the “most loved Mac” and “the world’s best-selling laptop.”

However, CIRP’s results showed 43% of respondents saying they had a MacBook Pro with 34% reporting they had a MacBook Air.

CIRP usually conducts its surveys in the US, so it’s possible stateside Apple customers skew toward MacBook Pro making it more popular in this report. But of course, Apple has the full data on Mac sales, so we can take its word that the MacBook Air is the most popular Mac in the big picture.

And with Apple releasing the 15-inch MacBook Air, its popularity will almost certainly grow now that customers don’t have to step up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro for a large screen.

Table 1: Mac Model Mix (twelve months ended March 2023)

For the rest of CIRP’s results, iMac took 10% of the total, Mac Pro had 9%, Mac mini took 3%, and Mac Studio had 1%.

That also seems curious – particularly Mac Pro with almost the same share of Mac sales as iMac and Mac Studio at just 1%.