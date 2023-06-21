Deals: Save $1,600 on a maxed out 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, Anker gear from $14, iPhone 12 Pro Max, more

Halfway through the work week, all of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for grabs courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today, a massive $1,600 price cut has landed on Apple’s maxed out 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro at $2,499. That’s joined by a midweek Anker iPhone accessory sale from $14, as well as a notable refurbished discount on iPhone 12 Pro Max $487 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $1,600 on Apple’s maxed out 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro

Whenever we share MacBook deals, some of the most frequent replies end up asking where all of the higher configuration models are. Well today we’ve got you covered, with a nearly maxed out M1 Max MacBook Pro dropping to its best price yet. Courtesy of B&H, you can now bring home the higher-end M1 Max model with 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory, and 2TB of SSD storage for $2,499 shipped. Down from its original $4,099 price tag, you’d pay the same price right now for the same configuration of Apple’s newer M2 Max model. Today’s offer delivers $1,600 in savings while marking the best discount we’ve seen by a long shot. It’s at least $200 under our previous mention and delivering as notable of a chance to save as we’ve seen.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Max series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Special about this model isn’t just being able to score last year’s machine for less, but also be able to bring home a nearly maxed out configuration with elevated 32-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. That should ensure it’s ready to handle just about anything you can throw at it. And to help with that, you’ll also find 17-hour battery life and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac.

Anker’s latest midweek sale discounts iPhone gear from $14

Anker is now back today with its latest sale, discounting an assortment of iPhone and Android accessories, workstation upgrades, and everyday carry must-haves. Shipping is free across the board. Last fall, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter. Today we’re finally seeing one of the first chances to save on the new release, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $18. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save on the entire lineup of styles. That’s 20% off and matching the all-time low for only the second time.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review.

iPhone 12 Pro Max sees $487 discount in Woot’s latest refurb Apple sale

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished iPhone event, discounting a collection of previous-generation handsets in the process. Amongst and assortment of deep price cuts on some of the more affordable models out there, our favorite offer has the iPhone 12 Pro Max dropping down to $712 when you bring home an unlocked 256GB model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the original $1,199 price tag, today’s offer arrives with $487 in savings attached. It’s the best we’ve seen to date by a long shot and is well below our previous mention that had a lower capacty 128GB version selling for more at $750.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models that has been since used for the iPhone 13 and 14 series. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 256GB or more of onboard storage. If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple but still want to take advantage of its largest smartphone form-factor, today’s discount is as good as it gets.

