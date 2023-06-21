 Skip to main content

Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack are down, and no one wants to click the link

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 21 2023 - 1:24 pm PT
3 Comments
How to delete Twitter

If you’ve noticed something missing while sharing tweets over iMessage or Slack, you’re not alone. Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack are just bland links for now, and who knows when they’ll return.

The issue affects Apple’s rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc. Normally, the link preview includes the tweet without needing to click it. Twitter also serves up one image from the tweet if it includes attachments.

During these outages, however, a disconnect between Twitter and Apple servers mean tweet links just say “twitter.com” with no context. It looks sort of like Apple’s Lockdown Mode that restricts links in Messages from even being opened, but it’s not that severe.

Twitter link previews

The solution is hardly any trouble. Click the link and open the web or Twitter app to see what’s been shared to you. Twitter preview links are especially convenient, however, when you and your friends share and comment on tweets often.

When this happened last year, the issue was on Twitter’s end to resolve. Fortunately it didn’t last too long, but it’s not just you if you’re seeing it again.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was cre…
iMessage

iMessage

iMessage is a free, secure messaging platform fo…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.