Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack are down, and no one wants to click the link

If you’ve noticed something missing while sharing tweets over iMessage or Slack, you’re not alone. Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack are just bland links for now, and who knows when they’ll return.

The issue affects Apple’s rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc. Normally, the link preview includes the tweet without needing to click it. Twitter also serves up one image from the tweet if it includes attachments.

During these outages, however, a disconnect between Twitter and Apple servers mean tweet links just say “twitter.com” with no context. It looks sort of like Apple’s Lockdown Mode that restricts links in Messages from even being opened, but it’s not that severe.

The solution is hardly any trouble. Click the link and open the web or Twitter app to see what’s been shared to you. Twitter preview links are especially convenient, however, when you and your friends share and comment on tweets often.

When this happened last year, the issue was on Twitter’s end to resolve. Fortunately it didn’t last too long, but it’s not just you if you’re seeing it again.