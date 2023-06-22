Apple and LG team up to bring AirPlay to hotels later this year

At WWDC this year, Apple announced its plans to expand the availability of AirPlay in hotel rooms starting later this year. Now, LG says that it will be the first brand to add AirPlay to its specialized hotel TVs, starting later this year.

LG, apparently the world’s “leading provider of in-room hotel TVs,” says that it has worked closely with Apple on this partnership. LG and Apple have “worked together to ensure that AirPlay will be as easy to use as when at home,” today’s press release explains.

As Apple has shown off, hotel guests will be able to connect an iPhone or iPad to an in-room TV by scanning a unique QR code. LG confirms that customers won’t have to use a password or download an app to use AirPlay in their hotel rooms.

Michael Kosla, hospitality vice president at LG Business Solutions, touts the new partnership:

This is a major advancement for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are. Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition.

LG says that AirPlay will come to its “Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs” starting later this year at “select properties.” The feature will be available on “2023 LG smart hotel TVs and on recent year’s models,” according to the company. It’s not explicitly clear if this means older versions of LG’s smart hotel TVs will be able to add AirPlay via firmware updates.

Apple didn’t share many details about its work to make AirPlay more widely available in hotels at WWDC. LG is the first company to confirm its plans to support the feature, but hopefully, other brands will soon follow suit.

