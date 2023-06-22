Deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits $240, 10.2-inch iPad at $250 low, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by a notable discount on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro. Now landing at the second-best price of the year at $240, it’s joined by some Mac-ready Magic Keyboards with Touch ID starting from $130. You’ll also be able to save on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is now an even better value at $250. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits second-best price of the year

Amazon today is now complementing the 11-inch iPad Pro discount that’s still live this week by offering a price cut on Apple’s official companion Magic Keyboard at $240. Available only in the white styling, today’s offer is dropped from the usual $299 going rate in order to deliver the second-best discount of the year. The first chance to save since back in April, today’s offer comes within $9 of the 2023 low and delivers $59 in savings.

Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys that rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

A perfect companion to the Magic Keyboard above, we’re also still tracking some of the best pricing of the year on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Letting you take full advantage of its M2 chip, Thunderbolt connectivity, and 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, the discounted accessory delivers everything you need to turn the tablet experience into a full workstation. Apple’s latest iPad Pro now starts from $729, paired with a $70 discount.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad now an even better value at $250

Amazon today is offering the first chance in months to save on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad and its companion Smart Keyboard Folio. First up though is that affordable iPadOS machine itself, which drops the Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $250. Typically fetching $329, you’re looking at one of the best prices of all-time at $79 off. This is $20 below our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. There’s also the elevated 256GB model, which gets in on the savings at $399, down from the usual $479 price tag to deliver another notable back-to-school upgrade.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for Mac deliver Touch ID from $130

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $130. Normally fetching $149, you’re now looking at the second-best discount to date. This clocks in at $19 off and is also nearly a full $1 below our previous mention from over a month ago. It’s only been beaten once before, too, back when it sold for $120 in March for a single day. If you’re more partial to the full keyboard layout, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $160. That’s $19 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the low.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac starts from $220

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $230. Down from $300, you’re looking at a rare chance to save with $30 knocked off the going rate. It’s matching our previous mention from January, the first discount since, and the best price of 2023. If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, CalDigit has an in-house refurbished model up for grabs courtesy of its official Amazon storefront for $220. That’s an extra $50 in savings from the new condition sale and the best price we’ve seen this year.

Ideal for upgrading your work-from-home desktop setup, this Thunderbolt 3 dock delivers five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook. This has been a staple on my desktop for quite some time now and you can learn more about why in our hands-on review.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3. Aside from that, you’re only looking at an 87W output for the TS3 dock, while the other model steps up to 98W. There’s still the same exceptional build quality and a near identical roster of ports. We fully breakdown what to expect from the CalDigit TS4 hub for some added insight to see if its $400 going rate is worth the cash.

