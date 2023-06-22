Narwal Freo robot vacuum cleaner is the first with AI DirtSense technology for smarter cleaning

There are certainly many robot vacuum cleaner options available on the market. However, there are a number of points that you need to consider before choosing one. More than simply having a robot that vacuums your home, it’s important to have a device that thinks like a human. And Narwal Freo does just that with its AI DirtSense technology, which is a first on the market.

Narwal is an innovative company recognized for its high-quality products. The brand has been awarded twice by the CES Innovation Awards and was also listed in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Products. It was the first company to introduce a robot with an auto mop-washing feature and is now the first to have DirtSense technology with Freo.

AI DirtSense and advanced mops

By using artificial intelligence algorithms combined with advanced sensors, Narwal Freo, with its World’s First AI DirtSense technology, is able to identify areas with persistent stains and automatically re-mop that area. More than that, the robot automatically washes the mop until the floor is actually clean.

While other robots simply vacuum and mop the floor without knowing exactly what they’re cleaning, Narwal Freo knows how to take care of each unique stain. Once you activate Freo Mode, the robot says, “Dirtier area sensed. Keep on mopping.” So you can relax while Narwal Freo is keeping your home clean.

This applies constant pressure that results in a powerful grip, so the robot easily eliminates coffee stains and dried-on spills. While most competing robots simply scrub along a wet pad, Narwal Freo’s mops rotate 180 times per minute for deep cleaning. At the same time, the Reuleaux Triangular & Microfiber Mops ensure that there are no uncleaned gaps in between.

It’s worth noting that microfiber holds twice as much dampness compared to regular fiber, while it also helps to avoid scratching the floors.

EdgeSwing

Another Narwal patented technology is EdgeSwing, which applies a twisting motion to automatically reposition the robot close to the side, cleaning hard-to-reach edges and corners. Thanks to a rubberized bristle brush, Narwal Freo picks up more dust and cleans more quietly.

All-in-One Station

Another important benefit of the Narwal Freo is its All-in-One Station, which features Auto Mop Washing and Auto Water Exchange System. While the first system automatically washes dirty pads with smart water and dirtiness sensors, the second automatically fills the tanks with water – just like a washing machine. This means you don’t have to worry about manually putting water into the station.

The station automatically mixes detergent into the water, and it has hot air to dry the mops quickly and prevent the growth of bacteria. The All-in-One Station also cleans itself and offers an LCD touchscreen for quick controls.

Price and availability

You can buy the Narwal Freo with the option accessories bundle up to $450 off from June 22 to July 2 using the “9to5mac” discount code. The product is available through Narwal’s online store.