Always check the Chick-Fil-A cup when looking for lost AirPods

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 23 2023 - 7:44 am PT
There’s a reason Apple basically turned the AirPods Pro 2 charging case into an AirTag…

Missing AirPods can be next to impossible to track down when they’re in the charging case without a U1 chip inside.

Case in point: This set of AirPods that turned up at the bottom of a Chick-Fil-A cup. Not on the inside, fortunately, but literally on the bottom of the Chick-Fil-A cup.

Instant meme maker and TikTok user Dona Maria (@donamaria.mbassat) says that’s how she discovered someone else’s AirPods after using Door Dash delivery from the chicken sandwich chain.

According to her video, she noticed the AirPods right before throwing the cup away after realizing it was still a little heavy.

Her theory is that someone from the restaurant must have placed her cup over the AirPods case without realizing it. The OG AirPods case happens to have just the right shape to fit snuggly under the cup – in the video at least.

See for yourself below (content warning for language):

@donamaria.mbassat

Tbh great service chicken minis and free airpods 10/10

♬ original sound – DonaMaria.Mbassat

Has this happened to you? Is this even plausible? What’s the strangest place you’ve found your missing AirPods? Let us know what you think in the comments on this lovely Friday!

