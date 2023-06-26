 Skip to main content

New Hampshire man pleads guilty to rerouting $2 million shipment of Apple products over bribe

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 26 2023 - 6:33 am PT
A man in Nashua, New Hampshire has pled guilty to transporting shipments of stolen Apple products worth $2 million. As announced by the United States District Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire, Guangwei “William” Wu accepted a bribe of over $700,000 and is pleading guilty to “the interstate transportation of stolen property.”

In New Hampshire, Wu owned and operated a transshipping company called Hai Xing Qiao. Last fall, the victim’s company purchased $2 million worth of Apple products and hired Hai Xing Qiao to forward the products to Hong Kong.

Simultaneously, however, another Hong Kong-based company, Yongfu Huo, paid a bribe of $700,000 to Hai Xing Qiao to have the products shipped to it instead of to the victim. Wu accepted that bribe. In essence, Yongfu Huo paid $700,000 to receive a shipment of Apple products valued at over $2 million, consisting of MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches.

In an attempt to cover his tracks, Wu claimed that “law enforcement had seized the Apple products.” His company then sent a faked “Disclaimer of Ownership” document to the victim, purportedly issued by the United States Postal Inspection Service with a forged signature of a federal agent.

The charging statute provides a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.  Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.  As part of the plea agreement, the defendant is repaying $2 million in restitution to the victim.

