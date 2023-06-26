Monday’s best deals: AirPods Pro 2 hit $200, Apple Watch Series 8 now $70 off, more

All of Monday’s best deals are headlined by some of the best prices yet on some of Apple’s latest releases. Now arriving with the ability to detect conversations and adapt audio to your surroundings, AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $200. You can also head into summer with $70 in savings on nearly every Apple Watch Series 8 style from $329, while also making Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe Power Bank now even more affordable at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 now detect conversations and adapt audio to your surroundings

Earlier this month, Apple announced that its flagship AirPods Pro 2 would be getting even better in the coming months as five notable new features roll out with iOS 17 this fall. Whether you’re already rocking the beta and want to hear everything for yourself or just want to secure your pair at one of the best prices ever, Amazon today is now discounting the latest true wireless earbuds from Apple. Now dropping down from $249, the AirPods Pro 2 sell for $200. Those $49 in savings stack up to deliver the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. It’s the best in months, and the first chance to save since our last mention back in March.

Now outfitted with Adapative Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Save $70 on nearly every Apple Watch Series 8 style from $329

Apple just revealed all of the new features and adjustments coming to watchOS 10 earlier in the month, and now we’re tracking some fitting Apple Watch Series 8 discounts to take full advantage of the new software. Now starting from $329 shipped, you’ll be able to take $70 off just about every single Series 8 style and configuration. As of late, we’ve only seen price cuts go live on the standard aluminum models. Now the savings are carrying over to the more premium side of Apple’s wearable stable with a mix of all-time lows and second-best prices on just about everything. Regularly $399 or more, we break down each of the different models here.

It may be halfway through its rule as the latest wearable from the company, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise. Head below for more.

All six of the Apple Watch Series 8 models above also come in various styles, too. So on top of the casing material and size, you’ll be able to pick from different finishes to either the aluminum for stainless steel designs, as well as take advantage of different band colors and more.

All of the discounts then of course arrive with all of the new watchOS 10 tech. There’s the fun new Snoopy Watch Face that’s joined by an even more novel Pallete design for telling the time, as well as new mood tracking features, updated UI, and by far the biggest change – the introduction of widgets into the operating system. We break down what to expect from the new update landing now as a beta befor officially launching this fall over in our coverage.

Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe Power Bank now even more affordable

Earlier this spring, Anker launched not only its latest MagSafe power bank, but also its most affordable model yet. Now it’s an even better value, as the new 321 MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K is now on Amazon and marked down to $25.59 shipped. As the first time you’ve been able to save on all of the different colors, today’s offer lands from the usual $32 going rate. It’s only the third discount to date and with 20% in savings, is the second-best offer of all-time, though some of the colors are dropping to new lows with their first price cuts to date.

Centered around a 5,000mAh battery, the new Anker MagSafe power bank works with iPhone 14, as well as the older 13 and 12 series devices. While only the black style is getting in on the savings, unlike its more colorful counterparts, the battery will snap onto the back of your device while delivering the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house model. It can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in, refueling not only your device but the internal battery itself at once from the 20W USB-C port. Our launch coverage breaks down everything else you need to know, too.

