Apple increases iCloud storage prices in the UK and other markets

Apple has upped the price of iCloud storage in the United Kingdom and some other geographic regions, possibly reflecting changes in foreign currency exchange rates. iCloud pricing in the United States remains the same.

The monthly price of iCloud storage has increased by about 25% for UK Apple customers. Similar rises have also been applied to a handful of other markets around the world …

iCloud+ offers a few other features, like Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video access, but mostly the tiers represent storage quotas for users to backup their photos, documents, and other files in the cloud.

For free, Apple gives each Apple ID a paltry 5 GB of cloud storage, an amount that hasn’t changed since iCloud was first introduced all the way back in 2011. Paid iCloud+ plans are currently available in three tiers: 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB.

Before this week, in the UK, Apple charged £0.79/mo for 50 GB, £2.49/mo for 200 GB and £6.99/mo for 2 TB respectively. These prices have now risen to £0.99/mo, £2.99/mo and £8.99/mo, an average increase of around ~25%.

We have also noted similar price increases in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

iCloud storage is also available as part of the Apple One bundle. However, Apple One prices have not yet been changed. (Apple services including Apple Music, TV+ and Apple One were made more expensive globally last fall.)