Apple speaks out against bill that could mandate CSAM scanning in iMessage

Apple is publicly opposing the current form of the Online Safety Bill currently being considered by Parliament in the UK. According to Apple, the proposed law risks putting “UK citizens at greater risk” from data breaches and digital surveillance.

The bill intends to create regulations that would force messaging services, including Apple’s iMessage, to scan the contents of messages for CSAM (child sexual abuse material). Apple argues that any weakening of end-to-end encryption risks putting all users at risk of security breaches.

In a statement shared with the BBC, Apple called encryption “a critical capability that protects the privacy of journalists, human rights activists, and diplomats.”

The company is encouraging the UK government to make changes to the proposed regulation that would not compromise end-to-end encryption:

It also helps everyday citizens defend themselves from surveillance, identity theft, fraud, and data breaches. The Online Safety Bill poses a serious threat to this protection, and could put UK citizens at greater risk. Apple urges the government to amend the bill to protect strong end-to-end encryption for the benefit of all.

Apple’s on-the-record opposition to the current state of the bill could soon be met with changes, however. The BBC adds that it has learned a package of amendments is expected to be shared soon. These changes are expected to address the mandate to scan message contents for CSAM.

Notably, Apple blundered its attempt to roll out its own CSAM detection system for iCloud Photos. However, Apple has continued to release new features under the umbrella of Communication Safety in Messages. These features allow Messages to blur images that may be inappropriate while presenting resources that help prevent sharing sensitive content.

In iOS 17, Apple is expanding Communication Safety to “AirDrop, the systemwide photo picker, FaceTime messages, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and third‑party apps.”