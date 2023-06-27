Deals: 13-inch M2 MacBook Air hits $999 low, iPhone 13 from $540, Matter HomeKit gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Tuesday and headlined by one of the first chances yet to score an all-time low on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $999. It’s joined by much of the same best-price-ever savings on iPhone 13 at $540 as part of a refurbished sale at Woot. And after just launching yesterday, TP-Link’s just-released Matter smart light switches see their first discounts from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at $999 all-time low

The dust has officially settled on Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air, and those ultimately left wanting a more portable M2 experience can save on the popular 13-inch form factor instead. Now returning to the all-time low for only the third time, a $100 discount is dropping the price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down to $999 at Best Buy. Also getting in on the savings with the same $100 price cut is B&H.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with a three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over in our previous coverage.

iPhone 13 now starts from $540 in latest refurb sale

If you’re on a budget to bring home one of Apple’s latest unlocked smartphones, going with a previous-generation handset is one of your best bets. Woot is really delivering on that sentiment today by marking down certified refurbished iPhone 13 devices from $540. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Available in one of five colors, this is down from the usual $799 price tag and marking a new all-time low. This is $259 off the MSRP while clocking in at $10 below our previous mention. It’s also the first discount since back in August.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage right here for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days.

TP-Link’s just-released Matter smart light switches see first discounts

Just yesterday, TP-Link launched its very first smart light switches imbued with Matter support, and now your first chances to save have arrived. Starting off, the new Tapo Matter Dimmer Switch sells for $23 at Amazon. With free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, today’s offer lands with $5 in savings from the usual $28 going rate. It’s the only discount so far and a new all-time low too. One of the first smart devices from TP-Link to ship with Matter support right out of the box, its new Tapo Dimmer Switch packs all of the perks you’d expect from the latest smart home standard.

It’ll sync with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri from the get-go, with the ability to automate overhead lights without swapping out every bulb. There’s also scheduling features to go alongside automation support, with the real highlight being the dimming tech that helps you set the mood from your smartphone, voice assistant, or right from the dimmer switch itself. Dive into our launch coverage from yesterday for a closer look at what to expect, and then head below for more.

Also joining TP-Link’s roster of Matter-enabled smart home gear is the standard Smart Light Switch, which offers much of the same tech above in a more affordable package. Dropping from the usual $25 going rate with the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands at $20 after the $5 discount applies. This is a new all-time low too. Another new Matter-enabled solution, you’re largely getting all of the same features as we noted above. The big difference is ditching the dimming capabilities in order to save $3.

