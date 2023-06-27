Nanoleaf launches immersive 4D TV Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit with Matter

Back at CES in January, Nanoleaf announced a range of new Matter-supported smart light devices. Today one of those has arrived with the 4D Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrip Kit. Aiming to make your entertainment experience more immersive than ever, read on for all the details on Nanoleaf’s latest smart light product.

Nanoleaf’s goal with the 4D Screen Mirror Kit is to take “your entertainment experience beyond the screen.” It does that with a Matter-compatible system which is made up of three parts: the Screen Mirror Camera, Smart Addressable Lightstrip, and its new Sync+ tech lets users add even more Nanoleaf smart lights.

The company says with “four Screen Mirror modes to choose from and 50 addressable zones on the Lightstrip (5M length), users have complete freedom of customization for their entertainment area.”

For the camera, Nanoleaf has made it so users can mount it above or below their TV. Meanwhile, the Lightstrip comes with brackets and adhesives to make installation seamless on the rear of your TV.

Nanoleaf offers the 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit in a package for TVs up to 65 inches, up to 85 inches, as well as selling just the camera. There are also more immersive 4D bundles available that come with Nanoleaf Lines, Shapes, and more.

The Matter-enabled system – which supports HomeKit as well as Google and Amazon’s smart home platforms and more – works with both TVs as well as monitors. And for privacy, the camera comes with a lens cover for when you’re not using it.

For those who already have some of Nanoleaf’s smart lights, the new Sync+ technology means the screen mirrored lighting works across 50 different Nanoleaf devices so you can make your setup even more immersive.

The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit is available now starting at $99.99 with the Lightstrip included or $79.99 for just the camera.

Check out a closer look at the new smart light system in Nanoleaf’s announcement event: