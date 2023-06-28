Exclusive: Beats Studio Pro battery life exceeds AirPods Max, Spatial Audio fully featured, much more

Last month, 9to5Mac exclusively revealed the forthcoming Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones, the first new pair of over-ear headphones from Beats in over five years. Now, we’ve gotten our hands on the full spec sheet for Beats Studio Pro, revealing every new feature, battery life details, and more.

ANC, Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio

According to a previously-reliable source who spoke to 9to5Mac, Beats Studio Pro are set to pack a major improvement in audio quality. They will feature two custom 40 mm drivers capable of delivering “near-zero distortion even at high volume.” According to Beats, this makes for an improvement of 80% compared to the Beats Studio3 for “increased audio fidelity.”

Beats Studio Pro will also feature an integrated digital processor that “optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.”

Like most recent Beats products, the Beats Studio Pro will also support Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

The Beats Studio Pro’s implementation of Spatial Audio will also include dynamic head tracking and support for Personalized Spatial Audio. Currently, Spatial Audio with head tracking is only available on Apple’s third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Personalized Spatial Audio is currently supported on the AirPods Max, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro. This feature uses the TrueDepth camera on your iPhone to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio.

Using the button on the side of Beats Studio Pro, users will be able to switch between Transparency Mode and Active Noise Cancellation. This multi-function button will also be used for switching between listening modes, connectivity, and more.

“Fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously monitors the noise around you in real-time, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel it out,” Beats explains. “Easily switch to Transparency mode to let the sounds of your environment mix seamlessly with your music when you want to stay present and aware.”

The Beats Studio Pro also packs upgraded voice-targeting microphones for “high-quality call performance.” These microphones can actively filter out background noise to improve the clarity of your voice, up to 27% better than Beats Studio3.

Connectivity

One-upping AirPods Max in multiple ways, Beats Studio Pro will feature both a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In fact, Beats (unlike Apple) is even generous enough to include a standard 3.5 mm audio cable in the box along with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

When listening via the USB-C cable, Beats Studio Pro will offer three distinct listening modes:

The Beats Signature profile delivers the most tonally balanced tuning for all genres of music.

The Entertainment profile boosts select portions of the audio spectrum, offering a heightened experience for movies and games.

The Conversation profile optimizes the frequency response for voice – ideal for phone calls or podcasts.

iOS and Android integration

Unfortunately, it appears that Beats Studio Pro won’t use an Apple-designed chip, such as the H2 chip found in the latest AirPods Pro. Instead, Beats Studio Pro will use a custom-designed Beats chip for improved cross-platform support on both Apple and Android devices.

Android features:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices

Beats app for Android – unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features to get the most out of your headphones

Find My Device – easily locate your lost headphones with Google Find My Device

Apple features:

One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account

Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

“Hey Siri” – simply say “Hey Siri” to activate your voice assistant

Find My – locate your lost headphones on a map based on the last known connected location

Design

The design of Beats Studio Pro is similar to the Studio3 headphones, but here are some more details:

This iconic design is lightweight and comfortable, so you can get lost in your music. The UltraPlush over-ear cushions have been upgraded with seamless engineered leather, delivering all-day comfort and exceptional durability. And the premium metal sliders offer a wide range of adjustment to create a flexible fit for all-day listening.

And more:

Length: 7 in / 17.8 cm

Width: 3.1 in / 7.8 cm

Height: 7.125 in / 18.1 cm

Weight: 9.17 oz / 260 g

For comparison’s sake, AirPods Max – which are primarily made of aluminum – weigh in at a much heftier 385 grams or 13.6 ounces.

As we previously reported, Beats Studio Pro will be available in four unique colors: black, navy, sandstone, and deep brown.

Battery life

Here are the battery life specs of Beats Studio Pro:

Up to 40 hours of total listening time with ANC and Transparency Mode disabled.

Up to 24 hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on.

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge provides up to 4 hours of playback.

For those keeping track at home, here’s a rundown of AirPods Max battery life:

Up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on.

5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time.

9to5Mac’s Take

These forthcoming Beats Studio Pro seem to tick a lot of the boxes for fans of over-ear headphones. In many ways, they even usurp Apple’s aging AirPods Max, offering better battery life, USB-C connectivity for audio and charging, and an integrated 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, you’ll get all the cables you need right in the box.

Beats also says that the Studio Pro will come with a “newly designed carrying case” that lets you “easily store the cables with your headphones.” The charging “case” is one of the most common complaints from AirPods Max users, but we’ll save final judgment for when we’re actually able to get a look at the Studio Pro’s new case.

According to leaker Myke Hurley on a recent episode of Relay FM’s Connected podcast, which used to be an Apple-focused show, Beats Studio Pro are set for a release date of July 19.

9to5Mac hasn’t been able to confirm this date, but our source did confirm that a launch is imminent and retailers are preparing to begin shipments soon.

How much will Beats Studio Pro cost? Authorized listings seen by 9to5Mac suggest a price of $349, matching the current retail price of Beats Studio3.

