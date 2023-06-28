 Skip to main content

Here’s how Apple customers use their Macs, says report

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 28 2023 - 10:32 am PT
3 Comments
Apple's most popular Mac

Last week CIRP released a report showing the mix of Macs owned by customers with MacBooks making up the majority. Now the firm is back with a study showing how Mac owners are using their machines between personal, business, and education.

After its latest study highlighted that Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro laptops make up 77% of Macs, CIRP set out to understand how Apple customers are using their computers, publishing the new data on its Substack.

Looking at use cases by model, the survey found 85% of those using their Mac for education had a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with just 15% reporting an iMac or Mac Pro.

Personal use saw the highest percentage of desktops at 20% (11% iMac, 9% Mac Pro) with just over 80% of users having a Mac laptop.

Business use landed in the middle of education and personal with 83% of respondents saying they had a MacBook and 17% with a Mac desktop (7% iMac, 10% Mac Pro).

Chart 1: Mac Model by Usage Category (twelve months ended March 2023)

Interestingly, Mac mini and Mac Studio didn’t make it on the chart (or survey?) It’s possible the users reporting having one of those machines was so low that CIRP focused on the four Mac models above.

In the previous CIRP survey, Mac mini took a tiny 3% share of total Macs with Mac Studio at an even smaller 1% slice.

But in any case, laptops being portable and versatile, it makes sense they’re used across more use cases than desktops.

Looking ahead, CIRP closes out its report by highlighting that the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air may grow the laptop share in both education and business use.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
CIRP

CIRP

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12