Here’s how Apple customers use their Macs, says report

Last week CIRP released a report showing the mix of Macs owned by customers with MacBooks making up the majority. Now the firm is back with a study showing how Mac owners are using their machines between personal, business, and education.

After its latest study highlighted that Apple’s MacBook Air and Pro laptops make up 77% of Macs, CIRP set out to understand how Apple customers are using their computers, publishing the new data on its Substack.

Looking at use cases by model, the survey found 85% of those using their Mac for education had a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with just 15% reporting an iMac or Mac Pro.

Personal use saw the highest percentage of desktops at 20% (11% iMac, 9% Mac Pro) with just over 80% of users having a Mac laptop.

Business use landed in the middle of education and personal with 83% of respondents saying they had a MacBook and 17% with a Mac desktop (7% iMac, 10% Mac Pro).

Chart 1: Mac Model by Usage Category (twelve months ended March 2023)

Interestingly, Mac mini and Mac Studio didn’t make it on the chart (or survey?) It’s possible the users reporting having one of those machines was so low that CIRP focused on the four Mac models above.

In the previous CIRP survey, Mac mini took a tiny 3% share of total Macs with Mac Studio at an even smaller 1% slice.

But in any case, laptops being portable and versatile, it makes sense they’re used across more use cases than desktops.

Looking ahead, CIRP closes out its report by highlighting that the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air may grow the laptop share in both education and business use.

