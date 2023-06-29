 Skip to main content

Snapchat has found more than 4 million people willing to pay it $4/month

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 29 2023 - 6:46 am PT
After launching a premium version of its platform, Snapchat reported a cool one million subscribers in just six weeks last summer. A year later, Snap is sharing a new milestone.

Axios reports that Snap will announce new subscriber data for its paid Snapchat+ service. According to the report, Snap currently sees more than four million users actively paying for the $3.99/month premium tier.

Snapchat+ launched with a small collection of special features including custom app icons and priority story replies. The subscription still focuses on “exclusive, experimental and pre-release features” including the ability to pin one friend as your top chat.

Paying $4/month also adds a Snapchat+ badge to member profiles, unlocks chat wallpapers and custom sounds, and exposes story view counts and boosts.

More recently, Snap has embraced generative AI and integrated a chatbot called My AI directly inside the app for all users.

Axios adds that Snap plans to introduce expressive message features for Snapchat+ next with font size and color control for the first time.

