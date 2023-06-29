Flagship ‘Morning Show’ returns to Apple TV+ in September for season 3

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 with a small catalog of original series. Now one of those star-studded flagship shows is returning for its third season.

“The Morning Show” will return to TV+ in September for a new 10-episode story arc.

The Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-led newsroom drama joins other high profile Apple TV+ series in shifting to a Wednesday release schedule.

The first two episodes of “The Morning Show” season three will drop on September 13.

The upcoming season features many of the same faces from S1 and S2, and new stars Jon Hamm (of TV+ ad fame) and Nicole Beharie will join the cast.

While the plot line for S3 is still under wraps, we can expect the story to pick up the pieces left behind from the second season cliffhanger.

You can catch a sneak peek of Jon Hamm’s character in the teaser reel Apple released a few weeks ago, however.

Could season three ultimately conclude the story of Aniston and Witherspoon’s characters? Not a chance.

Prior to premiering season three, “The Morning Show” has already been renewed for a fourth season.