Use AI to enhance and expedite your editing flow | Filmora 12.3 [Video]

We now live in a world where digital creation could benefit multiple verticals. Whether you are a full-time content creator or a small business owner, using video to market yourself or your business is key when it comes to growth. But today, there are so many different video editors – for various operating systems and at drastically different price points – that it’s tough to choose which platform you want to learn on.

Among the array of options available, Filmora stands out as a user-friendly and powerful video editing software.

Developed by Wondershare, Filmora’s intuitive interface and comprehensive features have made it a favorite among professionals and beginners. Filmora recently released a slew of new updates and features designed to make your life easier as a video editor.

Color correction

In the latest version of Wondershare’s video editing software, Filmora 12.3, a new color update has been introduced to assist users in achieving their desired visual style quickly and easily. The idea here is to simplify the process of color editing for all types of creators, whether they are beginners seeking a fast editing solution or professionals looking for a consistent aesthetic. This will be a huge time saver for so many users.

This new color correction feature allows users to correct color imbalances, ensuring that videos appear more natural by balancing contrast and lighting in the clips. Additionally, visual quality can be enhanced through consistency, so the more you stick to your theme, the faster Filmora can adjust the color temperature to unify different clips and create a cohesive color. Furthermore, the software provides tools to achieve specific looks, enabling users to mimic the style of a particular artist through color matching and correction.

ChatGPT integration

ChatGPT seems to be everywhere now – and for good reason. It helps in so many facets, and with Filmora, ChatGPT helps in a multitude of ways. This integration allows users to access the GPT interface within Filmora, enabling them to generate relevant text for video scripts, captions, descriptions, and more. With this AI-powered copywriting feature, videographers can create high-quality content without switching between different tools.

Filmora has also taken a deep dive into leveraging AI to make the editing experience even easier. You don’t even need actual footage. You can have their AI image generator create anything you ask it to! Check it out:

The list of these awesome AI tools includes:

AI Copywriting: With the integration of ChatGPT, Filmora now offers AI Copywriting capabilities. This feature assists creators in generating compelling copy and scripts during video production.

With the integration of ChatGPT, Filmora now offers AI Copywriting capabilities. This feature assists creators in generating compelling copy and scripts during video production. AI Image : Filmora introduces an in-built image generator powered by AI. This innovative tool enables users to create captivating images directly from text inputs, effortlessly incorporating them into their video projects.

: Filmora introduces an in-built image generator powered by AI. This innovative tool enables users to create captivating images directly from text inputs, effortlessly incorporating them into their video projects. AI Smart Cut: Say goodbye to tedious and time-consuming manual object removal. Filmora’s AI Smart Cut feature allows precise selection and removal of any unwanted objects from your videos, freeing you from the arduous editing process and letting you focus on the creative aspects.

Say goodbye to tedious and time-consuming manual object removal. Filmora’s AI Smart Cut feature allows precise selection and removal of any unwanted objects from your videos, freeing you from the arduous editing process and letting you focus on the creative aspects. AI Audio Stretch: Seamlessly aligning audio with video duration is now effortless with AI Audio Stretch. Leveraging the power of AI, this feature intelligently stretches or trims audio clips to match the desired video duration, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

Seamlessly aligning audio with video duration is now effortless with AI Audio Stretch. Leveraging the power of AI, this feature intelligently stretches or trims audio clips to match the desired video duration, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. AI Audio Denoise: Background noise in video clips can be distracting, but Filmora’s AI Audio Denoise feature comes to the rescue. This tool can detect and reduce unwanted background noise such as talking, humming, static, and wind noise, ensuring your audio remains crisp and clear.

Background noise in video clips can be distracting, but Filmora’s AI Audio Denoise feature comes to the rescue. This tool can detect and reduce unwanted background noise such as talking, humming, static, and wind noise, ensuring your audio remains crisp and clear. Draw Mask: Unleash your creativity with Filmora’s Draw Mask tool. This versatile pen tool allows you to create complex shapes, enabling precise object masking with straight lines or curves, adding a touch of artistry to your videos.

Unleash your creativity with Filmora’s Draw Mask tool. This versatile pen tool allows you to create complex shapes, enabling precise object masking with straight lines or curves, adding a touch of artistry to your videos. Enhanced Keyframes: Filmora takes keyframing to the next level, offering enhanced keyframes for various parameters. From texts to filters and even colors, users can now exercise greater control and precision over their video animations.

Filmora takes keyframing to the next level, offering enhanced keyframes for various parameters. From texts to filters and even colors, users can now exercise greater control and precision over their video animations. Green Screen: Filmora’s AI chroma key tool revolutionizes the green screen process. Seamlessly remove the green (or solid-colored) backdrop from videos, opening up a world of possibilities for changing backgrounds and creating captivating special effects.

Compatibility, availability & price

Filmora is compatible with pretty much an OS. It works on Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, and iPhone. It is currently available and ready to be used with its new features.

In terms of pricing. Filmora offers an Annual Plan – on sale for $49.99 per year – that allows you to use it on one device. There’s also a cross-platform plan for $59.99 per year, allowing you to use it on any device, and then there’s a perptual license for Mac that goes for $79.99.

Final thoughts

Filmora is a great cross-platform video editor that works across all your devices. It has everything you need and then some. It can be used by someone who has never edited a video or a professional video editor. The new tools it provides with ChatGPT and AI really set it apart from the rest.

For the price, it’s worth giving it a shot. And there is a seven-day free trial, so you can play with it before committing. Let me know what you think in the comments down below!