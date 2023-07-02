Caviar makes Vision Pro look cheap 18-karat gold version, complete with flip-down shades to hide EyeSight

If you thought Apple Vision Pro was pricey at $3,500, wait until you hear about this one. Caviar, a luxury jewelry company, has unveiled its customized version of Vision Pro made with 18-karat. Plus, it even has flip-down shades to hide the divisive EyeSight feautre and “protect your privacy.”

Caviar is the same company that has previously blessed us with gold-plated versions of other Apple products, including multiple generations of the iPhone, AirPods Max, and much more. It’s a tradition that has spanned years, and it’s continuing with the Vision Pro.

Caviar has taken Vision Pro and covered it in 18-karat cold all around. This includes the edges of the aluminum bondy, the Digital Crown, and various accets around the Head Band. As you’d expect, there’s also a Rolls-Royce connection here as well.

“The device’s headband made from the legendary Connolly leather – a supplier to the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce. Soft and durable, it is considered one of the finest in the world, ensuring the utmost comfort for the owner,” Caviar touts.

Caviar says that its “Apple Vision Pro CVR” creation is more than just a gold-plated version of Apple’s version. The design draws “inspiration from Tom Ford flip-up glasses and Gucci ski masks” to put Vision Pro “not only at the forefront of technology but also at the pinnacle of fashion.”

But there’s more to it than that. If you aren’t a fan of the Vision Pro’s EyeSight feature, which displays a rendering of your eyes on the outward facing display for those around you, Caviar has you covered. Caviar’s version of Vision Pro offers a flip-down shield, obviously made from 18-karat gold, that covers that external display.

“Judging by the public’s reaction, not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen,” the company explains. “With Caviar’s version, you can preserve your privacy if you wish. The choice is yours to make.”

Did Caviar’s sales pitch work? If so, you better start saving. Apple’s pathetic-looking version of Vision Pro is set to launch in “early 2024.” Caviar expects to launch its gold-ified version sometime in the fall of 2024.

The company is planning to make 24 units available at an “approximate price” of $39,900. That seems like a bargin when you consider it could’ve been $40,000.

Finances aside, you also might want to start building up your neck stamina. The Vision Pro is already heavy, and I’m guessing the gold-plated design will make it borderline unusable.

There’s no word on whether Caviar will also sell the Vision Pro’s external battery pack with a gold-plated design.