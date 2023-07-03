15-inch M2 MacBook Air now $100 off in Monday’s best deals, AirPods 3 hit $110, more

All of Monday’s best discounts are now live and kicking off the new work week. Courtesy of 9to5Toys, we have a fresh collection of the best Apple July 4th deals that come headlined by an all-time low on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $100 off. That’s joined by a rare chance to save on AirPods 3 from $110, alongside upwards of $649 in savings on 24-inch M1 iMac at new all-time lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at $100 off all-time lows

All of the best July 4th Apple savings have now carried over from everything else in our Apple guide over to its latest release. The all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air first hit the scene last month, and is now on sale courtesy of Amazon. The entry-level 256GB model now sells for $1,199 across all four styles, delivering a match of the all-time low in the process. You’d normally pa $1,299, with today’s offer landing at $100 off for only the second time. We saw a short-lived launch discount go live in June, but it’s been a few weeks since you could save. Those who need extra storage can also save $100, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,399. So if you were waiting for the dust to settle on Apple’s latest before pressing buy, now’s your chance.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Best July 4th Apple deals discount AirPods 3 to $110

Apple’s new AirPods 3 have hardly been on sale throughout 2023 so far, last popping up with some savings attached back in April. Now as the Independence Day discounts carry over to every corner of Apple’s stable, Amazon is stepping in to offer AirPods 3 at $150. Down from $169, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year at $19 off. It comes within $1 of the 2023 low, and is the best we’ve seen in 3 months. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can also head over to Best Buy and score one of its in-house renewed models at $110. That’s an extra $39 in savings, and the best we’ve seen on a refurbished model this year at $20 under our last mention.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Save $649 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac

Woot is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac for those who don’t mind bringing a refurbished offering to their desk. Dropping the elevated 8-core GPU model with 256GB SSD down to $930, the discount comes in one of six colors. Down from the original $1,499 price tag that you’d currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer lands at the best discount of the year. With $569 in savings attached, this is $50 under our previous mention, too. The 512GB SSD model sells for $1,050 right now too, down from $1,699 to mark a new low at $649 off.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 512GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

