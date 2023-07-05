Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger hits $29 in Wednesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Ultra $69 off, more

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger is now headlining all of Wednesday’s best discounts now that we’re halfway through the work week. Dropping to $29, this StandBy-ready accessory is joined by the best prices of the year on Apple Watch Ultra at $69 off. Plus, you can score the first discounts on DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE iPhone gimbals with prices starting as low as $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger preps your iPhone 14 for StandBy mode

Apple’s original MagSafe Charger just became an even more essential iPhone 14 accessory. iOS 17 will be officially landing on devices this fall, and every iPhone with MagSafe built-in will be able to take advantage of the new StandBy smart display mode. The one and only official MagSafe Charger is still one of the best companions, especially when paired with a stand like we’ll talk about below, and now you can score the best price of the year on the first-party accessory. Right now Woot has Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $29. Down from $39, this is matching the best discount of the year at $10 off while beating our previous mention by $2. It’s been months since we’ve seen a price cut this low, too.

Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset.

If you’re wondering what the stand that Apple used in its marketing material above, it’s the Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South. A 9to5 favorite, this is a notable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for $40 right now, and is the perfect companion to the MagSafe charger sale above.

Apple Watch Ultra return to all-time lows of $730

Independence Day has arrived and with it come some all-time lows on Apple Watch Ultra wearables. This time putting Alpine Loop styles in the spotlight, each of the rugged styles drop down to $730. Typically fetching $799, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $69 in savings attached. This is also marking a return to our previous mention, which arrived only on the Ocean Band styles. So if you’re more partial to the yarn and G-hook designs here, these are the best prices yet on the unique form-factor.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design than the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE iPhone gimbals see first discounts

DJI’s latest flagship iPhone and Android gimbal is seeing its first discount on Amazon today. The new Osmo Mobile 6 arrives with all of the bells and whistles to deliver stable video recordings to your smartphone, and now for less than before with a drop to $150. Keep in mind this is the only discount so far, as its drop from the usual $159 going rate delivers a new all-time low. DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

The 3-axis gimbal rests on a telescoping body that can turn into a selfie stick and tripod, and sports a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, the most recent generation of DJI’s technology for locking stabilization to a specific target in your footage, with new functionality like ShotGuides adjusting your shot to the environment you’re actually filming. There’s also an exclusive Quick Launch feature for iPhones, which automatically options the companion DJI Mimo app once your smartphone is attached to the stabilizer.

After just launching before the spring, DJI’s most affordable smartphone gimbal is now an even better value. Seeing its first-ever discount courtesy of Amazon just like the lead deal, the new Osmo Mobile SE gimbal lands at $99 shipped. That’s down from the $109 price tag it launched with in February, and the only chance to bring it home with some savings attached.

Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone with a magnetic mounting system. You’ll find much of the same ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides tech as above, too. We fully break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, but there’s also improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $99 all-time low price tag.

